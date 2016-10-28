Join the Teal Pumpkin Project on Halloween

Painted pumpkins let trick-or-treaters with food allergies know safe treats are available

HealthDay News
October 27, 2016

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2016 (HealthDay News) — Halloween can be ver-r-r-r-y frightful for kids with food allergies, but the Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make their trick-or-treating safer and more fun.

The initiative from Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) asks people to offer non-food treats at Halloween, and to place a teal pumpkin or sign in view to let trick-or-treaters know such treats are available.

You can paint a pumpkin teal or get a teal pumpkin at a craft shop or drug store. A free sign is available at FARE's website.

One child in 13 in the United States has a potentially life-threatening food allergy, according to FARE.

"This year in particular, more people are becoming aware of how life-altering a food allergy diagnosis can be, and how difficult it can be to manage this potentially life-threatening medical condition," said Lois Witkop, FARE's chief advancement officer.

"We hope that everyone who participates in the fun tradition of Halloween will incorporate a teal pumpkin into their celebration, bringing smiles to the faces of kids with food allergies," she said in a FARE news release.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was launched nationally in 2014.

More information

The American Academy of Family Physicians has more on food allergies.

