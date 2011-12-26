How to Make Your Quit-Smoking Resolution Stick

MONDAY, Dec. 26 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is one of the most common New Year's resolutions, but it's easier said than done, with six of 10 smokers requiring multiple attempts before successfully kicking the habit, according to the American Lung Association.

However, preparing a quit-smoking plan can greatly improve your chances of success.

"Quitting smoking is the single most important step smokers can take to improve their health," Dr. Norman Edelman, chief medical officer of the lung association said in an association news release. "The start of a fresh New Year is a great time for smokers to implement their plan to quit smoking and reap the health and financial benefits of a smoke-free lifestyle."

Here are some proven tips and resources that have helped thousands of people quit smoking, the lung association said.

Various types of treatments and different over-the-counter and prescription medications are available to help people quit smoking. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist or visit the American Lung Association website.

Pick your quit day a few weeks ahead of time and mark it on the calendar. Try to choose a quit day when you won't be under a great deal of stress. As the day approaches, gather the medications and other quit aids you require and plan how you're going to deal with situations that make you want to smoke.

Exercise every day. This will help improve your energy levels and mood, as well as help prevent weight gain. Walking is an ideal way to reduce the stress of quitting. You also need to eat a balanced diet, drink lots of water and get plenty of sleep.

Ask for support from family, friends and co-workers and consider joining a stop-smoking program so that you don't have to quit alone.

More information

The American Cancer Society offers a guide to quitting smoking.

-- Robert Preidt

SOURCE: American Lung Association, news release, Dec. 14, 2011

Last Updated: Dec. 26, 2011

Copyright © 2011 HealthDay. All rights reserved.