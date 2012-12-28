A Surprising Way to Fight Food Cravings



A daily dose of cardio doesn't just blast off fat—it may also help rein in your appetite.

That's right, research in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that women who viewed pictures of food right after a 45-minute morning run were less hungry (based on brain-wave measurements) than when they viewed the photos on rest days. So contrary to popular belief, exercise doesn't necessarily make us hungrier.

"Our attention to food-related information changes immediately following exercise," says Michael Larson, PhD, a study author and assistant professor at Brigham Young University.

Why? Working out may cause fluctuations in hunger hormones, decreasing the appetite-stimulating ghrelin and increasing the feel-full hormone PYY. Simply put: If you want to curb calories, lace up your sneaks.

