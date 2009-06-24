How to Ask for a Favor, More Moms Smoking Pot, and No Love for Ugly Babies

New research shows that people respond more favorably to favors if they're directed at the right ear rather than the left. We'll remember that when asking our boss for those days off next week. [Lemondrop]

June 24, 2009

  • It's not just for rebellious teens anymore: A new survey found that more than half of women ages 25 to 60 admit to using marijuana more than 10 times a year. Here's an interview with two soccer moms who light up regularly. Health.com's own bipolar mom blogger received a lot of criticism for her similar style of self-medication—are these women any better or worse? [MomLogic]

