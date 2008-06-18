Your Guide to Preventing Medical Mistakes

The terrifying truth: Our big, complex, and imperfect health-care system can sometimes make you sicker. In this three-part series, Health investigates why more than 100,000 people a year are dying from medical errors and millions are being injured, what safety measures may help, and how you can protect yourself during your three points of vulnerability—at the hospital, your doctor’s office, and the drugstore.
Mistakes Are More Common Than You Think
Why Hospitals Are So Risky
What Can Go Wrong
Foul-Ups That Should Never Happen
Six Ways to Protect Yourself
Get a Patient Advocate
The Dennis Quaid Case
Keep Your Kids Safe
What to Do if the Hospital Makes a Mistake
 

By Lorie A. Parch
Additional reporting by Kimberly Holland and Brittani Tingle

