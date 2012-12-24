4 Best Cereals For Your Diet (and Your Kids!)

Nearly 400 new cereals hit the market last year. Adding to the confusion as you stand in the store aisle: Nutritional differences among brands are more vast than with almost any other kind of food, experts say. So which one's best for you?
Well, that depends. Are you trying to eat more fiber? Lose a few pounds? Quiet those 3 p.m. stomach rumbles? The cereal you choose should be guided by your nutritional needs as well as your taste buds.
Sarah Krieger, RD, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, name-drops her faves for these common situations:
