Baby Pics That Protect Cash, Shock Therapy for Internet Addiction, and the Girl With 2 Hearts

- Sure, babies are cute, but who knew they could help safeguard your cash? Scottish researchers found that "lost" wallets with baby pictures in them were more likely to be returned to their rightful owners than those without. The study authors cite evolution—in other words, the caring response elicited by those helpless little faces—as a likely cause. [Lemondrop]
- Can a couple's choice of house make or break their marriage? We're not so sure about that, but we do like the idea of having two separate sinks. [My Home Ideas]
- The recession has been hard enough on people who are only responsible for themselves and their kids; for those caring for aging parents, as well, it's even tougher. Until things bounce back, this recession survival guide for caregivers may help you cope. [Caring.com]
- A psychiatrist in China has been treating Internet-addicted teenagers with electroshock therapy. But don't try this at home (sorry, parents): The Ministry of Health announced today that the controversial therapy has been banned. [Reuters]
- In an amazing story of hope and medical triumph, a 16-year-old girl who grew up with two hearts—her own damaged heart plus a donor "piggyback" organ—has made a full recovery. [CNN]