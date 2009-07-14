Baby Pics That Protect Cash, Shock Therapy for Internet Addiction, and the Girl With 2 Hearts

Health.com
July 14, 2009

  • Sure, babies are cute, but who knew they could help safeguard your cash? Scottish researchers found that "lost" wallets with baby pictures in them were more likely to be returned to their rightful owners than those without. The study authors cite evolution—in other words, the caring response elicited by those helpless little faces—as a likely cause. [Lemondrop]

  • The recession has been hard enough on people who are only responsible for themselves and their kids; for those caring for aging parents, as well, it's even tougher. Until things bounce back, this recession survival guide for caregivers may help you cope. [Caring.com]

  • In an amazing story of hope and medical triumph, a 16-year-old girl who grew up with two hearts—her own damaged heart plus a donor "piggyback" organ—has made a full recovery. [CNN]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up