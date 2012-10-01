10-Minute Workout You Can Do Anywhere

I've been traveling a lot lately, which means my regular workout schedule just isn't possible. Instead of missing out on a chance to exercise, I've started to incorporate short, high-intensity workouts into my days. I used to think I needed to spend at least an hour at the gym to get a good workout, but these quickie sweat sessions reap big benefits. Here's a 10-minute workout you can do just about anywhere. All you need are your sneakers, a stopwatch (or clock with a timer), and a little bit of space—no equipment required!

Each exercise is a 60-second interval, so you'll perform as many reps as possible during that time. Start with squats and do as many as you can in 60 seconds. When the time is up, move onto the next exercise, which is push-ups, and do as many as you can in 60 seconds. Continue for the remaining exercises. For maximum calorie-burn, move from one exercise to the next without resting, but always work at your own pace.

Squats

Push-ups

Sit-ups

Mountain Climbers

Jump Squats

Burpees

Mountain Climbers

Sit-ups

Push-ups

Squats

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.