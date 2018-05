Multiple sclerosis is a condition in which the immune system attacks myelin, the sheath that wraps around nerve cells. MS is more common in women than men, and can strike at any age, although it is more commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. The symptoms of MS can vary widely, depending on the nerves that are affected. Some common MS symptoms are extreme fatigue, numbness and tingling, vision problems, and weakness or balance problems.