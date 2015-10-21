Zendaya Slams Magazine for Seriously Slimming Her Hips and Thighs in Photos

See how Zendaya shut it down—and stood up for women everywhere in the process.

Kristine Thomason
October 21, 2015

Nineteen-year-old actress and singer Zendaya took a powerful stand Tuesday night after a magazine severely re-touched images of her.

After seeing the outcome of a recent photo shoot for L.A.-based fashion magazine Modeliste, she was totally taken aback: "Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated," the Disney star wrote in an Instagram post, along with a before-and-after pic of her obviously Photoshopped body.

The image is troubling and serves as a reminder of our society's obsession with an unattainable body type. After all, if the already super-slim actress had to be manipulated for print, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Luckily Zendaya wasn't having any of it. "These are the things that make women self-conscious. That create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have," she wrote.

No doubt thanks to her stand, the magazine announced they would swap the retouched photo for the original image, and Zendaya thanked them via Instagram for fixing it. Modeliste released a statement on the brand's Instagram stating the unedited photos will be released on their website later today:

We had a wonderful collaborative photoshoot with Zendaya as well as members of her creative team and family for Modeliste's Cover and fashion spread. We understand that re-touching of photos is a sensitive subject not only in the fashion industry but across all media. Upon reviewing edited images in comparison with the originals, Modeliste Editor-in-Chief, Amy McCabe jointly with Zendaya and her parents made the immediate decision to pull the issue and are working with Zendaya at her request to publish the complete un-edited and authentic images from our Cover shoot in Puerto Vallarta. We stand to represent and advocate a message of positive body image, self love, and embracing all aspects of individuality, natural beauty and the empowerment of women. Please stay tuned for more information to come from our Editor-in-Chief as well as the full set of unedited and un-retouched images which will be released later today on www.modelistemagazine.com. #zendaya #nofilter #modeliste

While these incidents are frustrating, it's comforting to know awesome young women like Zendaya aren't going to put up with this nonsense. "Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love," she wrote.

