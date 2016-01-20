Your Fitness Inspiration on Instagram Has Stomach Rolls, Too

Instagram star Anna Victoria recently shared an inspiring message.

Kelly Bryant, MIMIchatter.com
January 20, 2016

Instagram star Anna Victoria is best known for her insanely rockin' body that she often flaunts in teeny bikinis on social media while promoting her brand Fit Body Guides. But three days ago she posted a decidedly different image of herself and we couldn't be more appreciative.

Sitting in front of a mirror wearing a sports bra and workout tights, Victoria appears to have (gasp!) a few stomach rolls. You know, the very thing pretty much every human has that we all long to banish. The post was deliberate and her caption was beautiful and so relatable.

"As a society, we shouldn't let physical characteristics set the standard for whether we deserve to love ourselves or not. Everyone deserves to love themselves, however I know that's easier said than done," she writes.

There are two reasons I want to share this with you ladies: one reason is because I want you to know having skin fold over on your stomach when you sit or to have "rolls" is not anything to hate or be ashamed of. The other reason is because while I say this, there have been times where if I ever found myself in front of a mirror where I am sitting and I see my stomach, I automatically think "ew!" because this is what society has conditioned me to think. Your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat to be healthy, your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat for you to love yourself, and your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat to be confident and beautiful and an all around amazing person. As a society, we shouldn't let physical characteristics set the standard for whether we deserve to love ourselves or not. Everyone deserves to love themselves, however I know that's easier said than done. What's amazing to me and what I have witnessed with the fbg girls is most of the time they start learning to love themselves more on their journey not because of the physical changes, but because of the mental and emotional changes that come from dedicating yourself, pushing yourself, and seeing just how strong you really are. (what we call "non-physical progress" and is just as, if not more important than physical progress). That type of strength and beauty can only be seen and felt from within. 💪💗 #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on

Victoria admits even she beats herself up over these perceived "imperfections," and is working to change that. Interestingly at first glance of the photo we didn't even notice the folds on her stomach, with our first thought that it just looked like a photo of a gorgeous girl stopping to take a selfie during her workout. If only we all saw ourselves that way as well.

While it's typically pretty easy to spot the beauty in other people, we need to spot it in ourselves, too. If we can do that, the world will be a much happier place.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

