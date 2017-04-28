8 Things You Need to Know About Your Body's Energy Levels

A sweat session is great for upping your oomph, even when you feel like you're out of juice. "When you exercise, you release hormones like adrenaline. This hormone actually tells our bodies to ignore feelings of pain and fatigue while enhancing blood flow to large muscles," says Sabrena Jo, senior exercise scientist at the American Council on Exercise. As a result, a workout can leave you with more energy than you had beforehand—an effect that can last several hours.

RELATED: How to Get More Energy, From Morning Until Night

And it doesn't take much. One study looked at healthy, sedentary people who began exercising three days a week for just 20 minutes a day, at either a moderate or a low intensity. By the end of six weeks, their energy levels were 20 percent higher than those of a control group of nonexercisers.

Remember: The idea is to leave the gym energized, not exhausted. "If you feel beaten down by the time you step off the treadmill, it's a sign you need to scale back," says Jo.