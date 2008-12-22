Yo-Yo Dieter No More: How One Woman Lost 63 Pounds









Before

Now





Pounds:

220

157





Size:

20

10





Total lost:



63







Angela Myles - Before

Her advice:

Cheat on weekends. Angela gives herself 300 extra calories a day for splurges on Saturdays and Sundays. Her favorite cheat meal: eggplant parmigiana at Olive Garden.

Her biggest change:

Giving up her late-night bowl of ice cream. How'd she beat evening nibbling? "I would make myself go to bed whenever I got hungry. Sometimes I'd go to bed at 8!"

How she stays on track:

Angela buys a 32-ounce bottle of Evian on her way to work—drinking water helps her feel full during the day. "I realized when I don't have it, I start to look for things to munch."

Her wish:

Angela told us she's been stuck in a hairstyling rut. Even though she'd lost a lot of weight, she still didn't feel she was making the most of her new looks. So, we've arranged for Angela to get a fabulous makeover—with a brand-new 'do.

Her Motivation:

Her 13-year-old son, Joshua. "All I could think about was not being here for him," Angela says. "I want to be around to see him grow up."

You May Like