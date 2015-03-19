Worst Neighbor Ever Parks in Amputee's Designated Spot, Then Leaves Ridiculously Nasty Note

About a week ago Ashley Brady pulled up to the handicapped spot in front of her Miamisburg, Ohio, apartment complex to find another car (without a handicap plate or placard) already there. The 26-year-old—who lost her right leg in an accident last year and is still getting used to her prosthetic leg—decided to leave a note for the driver.

"I was stern and confident in what I was saying and just letting her know she doesn't know what its like to walk around without your own leg," Brady told local ABC station WKEF-TV. She had spent all winter carefully making her way across the parking lot, even falling a few times, before her complex finally created a designated spot for her. It's easy to imagine why she was unhappy with a non-handicapped driver parking there. But Brady never expected the nasty response she received. See below:

Right from the start, the spot-stealer addresses her as, “Hey handicap.” Whoa. Could this person be any more terrible? The letter-writer later goes on to say, “Honey, you ain’t the only one with ‘struggles,’ you want pity, go to a one leg support group.”

Brady's sisters posted the photo of the letter on Facebook, and from there it went viral.

The one positive out of all of this is that Brady’s experience does help raise awareness about the difficulties and discrimination those with a disability often face. As her story has spread across the web, so has support for her. "She told me to cry to someone who cares, and I went to the Internet and it turns out a lot of people care," she said.

