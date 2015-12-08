Wiped After Traveling? Here's How to Keep Your Energy Up

I'm always wiped out after traveling. How do I keep my energy up?

Even when jet lag isn't a factor, traveling can disrupt your regular diet, sleep and exercise routines, which can affect your energy level. Try to stick to your usual healthy food choices rather than falling prey to road-trip junk food. Also be sure to stay active and hydrated, and get plenty of sleep the nights before and after you travel (that means no staying up past midnight to pack!) so you'll bounce back more easily the next day.

When you're starting to feel burned-out during the trip, rev up your energy with a quick snack that has some protein and natural sugar; try a handful of trail mix with nuts and dried fruit. And when you reach your destination, stretch for a bit and exercise, even for 20 minutes—it'll go a long way toward helping you feel rejuvenated.

Health‘s medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, is associate professor of medicine at the NYU School of Medicine and co-founder of Tula Skincare.

