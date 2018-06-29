This Woman's Bold Message About Thigh Gap Wins Summer

As a teen, Mary Jelkovsky was obsessed with having “thigh gap”—upper thighs so thin, they didn't touch and instead had space between them.

These days, the 20-year-old wellness influencer knows that thigh gap is unrealistic. But after she recently saw a thigh gap workout on social media, she was so outraged, she came up with her own cheeky way of showing others that having thigh gap is unhealthy, and prizing it promotes unrealistic body standards.

On Tuesday, she posted what she called her "two-step method" to getting thigh gap. Posing in a white tee and underwear, she wrote: “1. Separate thighs” and “2. Screw it. Love yoself.” She provided more context in the caption.

When she was a personal trainer, “women from all walks of life would constantly use phrases like ‘problem area’ and ‘my biggest insecurity’ to describe their legs or midsection (or both),” she wrote. “It was very sad to hear that a mother of 4 was too ashamed of her body to have sex with her husband or that a college girl didn’t want to go to a pool party until she lost 10 pounds.”

Jelkovsky tells Health she was motivated to share message of self-acceptance because she's frustrated that so many women still try to achieve thigh gap. This “problem area” continues to cause problems for women today.

“I remembered being in high school when the thigh gap trend was very alive and I spent hours on the internet looking at how to do it,” she says. “The other day I was on Pinterest and I saw an ‘inner thigh workout for a thigh gap’ and I was so shocked that this was still a thing! I don’t want my little sister to grow up in a world where air between your legs has any significance.”