Why Lauren Conrad's New Body-Shaming Policy Is Awesome

Yet another celebrity is taking a stand on body-shaming, and this time it isn't a reaction to some nasty comment from a fan. Yesterday, Lauren Conrad put up a now-viral post on her website proclaiming that going forward, she'll be banning the words "skinny," "slim," "thin," and other body-shaming words from the site in favor of "fit," "toned," and "healthy."

As Conrad noted, "We want to make sure the focus is on being fit, as opposed to a number on the scale. Every body is created differently—and healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes."

Conrad joins the ranks of celebs who've recently spoken out about body acceptance, including Pink, who got fan flack about her weight in April after attending a charity event. As she said in her tweeted response, "I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake."

Most of the reactions to Conrad's effort have been positive, with tweets proclaiming "Bravo!" and "Amen sister!" As one reader on her site commented, "When young ladies and women begin a fitness regime, their goal is to look like someone else (Megan Fox, or Adriana Lima) instead of the best version of themselves…. American popular culture is confusing women about this."

Yet not everyone was on board. Some people have rightfully noted that there is nothing wrong with the description "thin" or "skinny" if that is, in fact, your body type—which would have been good for Conrad to specify. Others have pointed out that to equalize the body field, terms such as "plus size" should also be banned. And then, of course, there's that whole put-your-models-where-your-mouth-is thing. As in, laurenconrad.com ought to feature ladies of all shapes and sizes.

Still, you've got to give Conrad props for taking steps in the right direction to promote fitness and health over an idealized shape. Whenever a star sounds off on body image, it gets a conversation going on an issue that so many women still struggle with and raises yet more awareness. Now, wouldn't it be great if more male celebs praised the diversity of beautiful bodies that make up womankind? Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, [insert other hottie here]: invitation, issued.

