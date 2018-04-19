Why This Fitness Influencer Is Totally Fine With Her Weight Gain 

"Your body doesn't define who you are as a person."

Blake Bakkila
April 19, 2018

Most body transformation images show people who go from overweight or obese to thinner and fitter. But one fitness influencer has flipped that script, putting out a before-and-after swimsuit photo that shows how she gained weight. The best part? She's glad about it.

On Wednesday, Beck Jackson posted the side-by-side comparison of how her body has changed over the past four months, going from super thin to rounder and fuller, with a tiny bit of belly showing at the top of her bikini bottoms.

“Yes I’ve probably gained a kilo [2.2 lbs] or two (I don’t actually know because I don’t [weigh] myself) but yes I’m less toned than I was 4 months ago, no I don’t think I’m unhealthy, no I’m not unhappy,” the 23-year-old wrote.

Your body will fluctuate so much throughout adulthood and it really shouldn’t take over your life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yes I’ve probably gained a kilo or two (I don’t actually know because I don’t weight myself) but yes I’m less toned than I was 4 months ago, no I don’t think I’m unhealthy, no I’m not unhappy.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You know why? I’ve had fun, I’ve been on holidays, I’ve been eating amazing food, I haven’t been beating myself up when I don’t get to the gym because I’m too busy living my life, ive been really really HAPPY! That’s why I may look a little “softer” than I did 4 months ago. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It would have been a different story two years ago, when I was 19-20 years old if I fluctuated in weight by even 100 grams I would LOSE MY SHIT, let alone if my body actually changed, I probably would have had a severe mental breakdown. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Why? Because I was never confident within myself and that meant that regardless of how much I weighed or what I looked like, or how defined my ab muscles were, I would never be happy with myself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Just a tip: your body doesn’t define who you are as a person, your weight shouldn’t control your life, and if you want to eat a bowl of ice cream after dinner - EAT A BOWL OF ICECREAM AFTER DINNER! Because life is too short to give up those simple little pleasures.

“I’ve had fun, I’ve been on holidays, I’ve been eating amazing food, I haven’t been beating myself up when I don’t get to the gym because I’m too busy living my life, [I’ve] been really really HAPPY!” she wrote. “That’s why I may look a little ‘softer’ than I did 4 months ago.”

Though she’s rocking body confidence now, Jackson admitted that she hasn’t always thought about her shape in such a positive way.

“It would have been a different story two years ago, when I was 19-20 years old,” she wrote. “If I fluctuated in weight by even 100 grams [.2 lbs] I would LOSE MY SHIT, let alone if my body actually changed, I probably would have had a severe mental breakdown.”

These days, saving room for dessert is more important to Jackson than negative self-talk. “Just a tip: your body doesn’t define who you are as a person, your weight shouldn’t control your life, and if you want to eat a bowl of ice cream after dinner - EAT A BOWL OF ICE CREAM AFTER DINNER!” she wrote. “Because life is too short to give up those simple little pleasures.”

