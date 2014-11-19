Why "Average Barbie" Is Actually the Best

If nontraditional toy makers have their way this year, parents will be gifting fewer Barbies come Christmas. First, the makers of Goldiblox released their anti-pink action figure to encourage girls to aim beyond beauty and use their brains. Now there's Lammily, a new doll available for purchase today with more relatable proportions, reports Time.com.

If Lammily looks familiar, that's because creator Nickolay Lamm made headlines last year for his prototype, which was essentially a Barbie doll with a body based off the CDC's measurements of an average 19-year-old woman. After raising more than $500,000 through a crowd-funding project on Kickstarter started this past March, his new doll ($25, Lammily.com) is finally on the market.

She challenges Barbie's perfection in every way—even down to her flawless complexion. In addition to sporting a larger waistline, she's got brown hair and rocks a denim blouse, shorts, and sneakers, rather than a dress and heels. (Fashion-interested girls need not worry, though: More outfits are available for pre-order now, and will ship in January).

Lamm also went as far to create reusable "flaw" stickers called Lammily Marks that you can buy separately ($6, Lammily.com). Though the marks won't be available until January, kids will be able to customize Lammily to give her cellulite, acne, freckles, and even stretch marks (below). Since youngsters are prone to bruises and scrapes, the pack comes with stickers for those too, with the idea being that a more relatable doll might help flip the script on bad body image.

What we like about this doll is not that she's not as thin or that she's simply not blonde. We like that she's not hypersexualized. One study, published in the October 2014 edition of The Journal of Research on Adolescence, found that girls aged 10 to 15 who placed greater emphasis on being sexually attractive—what researchers call "internalized sexualization"—were less likely to do well in school.

Photo: Lammily.com

