What You Can Learn About Being True to Yourself From Caitlyn Jenner

Let’s face it: Caitlyn (with a C!) Jenner just broke the Internet (Sorry, Kim). The 65-year old, formally known as Bruce, revealed her identity on the cover of the July issue of Vanity Fair. “I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me,” Jenner tweeted, shortly after the cover was released online.

And the world has taken note. Jenner gained 1 million Twitter followers within four hours, breaking a record set just two weeks ago by President Obama.

Another Jenner world record, and at 65? Who'da thought! Humbled & honored to have reached 1M followers in 4 hrs. Thank you for your support. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 1, 2015

Laverne Cox, one of the stars of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and transgender herself, took to Tumblr to voice her support of Jenner. “I am so moved by all the love and support Caitlyn is receiving. It feels like a new day, indeed, when a trans person can present her authentic self to the world for the first time and be celebrated for it so universally,” Cox wrote.

And with 2.31 million (and growing!) Twitter followers, the world is waiting to see what the former Olympic decathlete is going to do now that she is living the life she has always truly wanted. For now, though—until her new E! docu-series I Am Cait begins airing on July 26—we’ll just take a few cues from some of the wise and brave words gleaned from Jenner's Vanity Fair debut and the trailer for her new show.

On living authentically

"I wish I were kind of normal. It would be so much more simple... I'm not doing this to be interesting. I'm doing this to live."

On having no regrets

If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life…’ ‘You never dealt with yourself,’ and I don’t want that to happen.”

On dealing with your issues, no matter what they are

“So many people go through life and never deal with their own issues, no matter what their issues are. Ours happen to be gender identity. But how many people go through life and just waste an entire life because they never deal with themselves and who they are?” she says in a just released promo for I Am Cait.

On the freedom of letting go of a life you don't want

“Bruce always had to tell a lie. He was always living that lie. Every day he always had a secret from morning to night. Caitlyn doesn’t have any secrets. Soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I’m free.”

On how bravery is contagious

"Honestly, since the Diane Sawyer piece every day it’s exciting to go to the mailbox, because I get letters every day from all these people from all over the world. I’ve gotten a lot from trans women telling their story, and how excited they were to see the Diane piece."

