What the 'Perfect' Body Looks Like in 18 Different Countries

With a single photo, one web site painted a fascinating (and in some cases sad) picture of the strikingly different definitions of the ideal body across the globe.

The United Kingdom-based site, Superdrug Online Doctor, provided female graphic designers from around the world with the same photo of a woman, and asked them to tweak it so that the model met the beauty standards of their country. “The goal of this project is to better understand potentially unrealistic standards of beauty and to see how such pressures vary around the world,” the web site reads.

While some countries made minimal edits, others created images that were nearly unrecognizable compared to the original photo (looking at you, China). See the results below—and next time you're stressing about your body remember, the definition of the perfect body depends on who you ask. Ultimately, the only opinion that matters is your own.

The original

U.S.A

China

Colombia

Egypt

Italy

Netherlands

Peru

Philipines

Romania

Serbia

South Africa

Spain

Mexico

Syria

United Kingdom

Ukraine

Argentina

Venezuela

All photos: courtesy of superdrug.onlinedoctor.com.