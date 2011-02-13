What Pepper Can Do for You

3 of 5 Corbis

Skin scrub

Get a smoother, clearer complexion with a scrub made from—you guessed it—pepper. It stimulates your circulation to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to the surface of your skin, and the grains help slough off dead cells, says Wendy Allred, education manager at Bliss Spa.



Try her clarifying at-home scrub: In a bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup unscented massage oil, 6 drops orange essential oil, and a pinch of ground pepper; stir together with a spoon. Rub the scrub onto wet skin in the bath or shower, wash off, then enjoy the lingering spicy scent (and your buffed body).