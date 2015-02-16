Watch This Adorable Dog Sneak Into the Hospital to Visit Her Owner

We already know that dogs can read your mind, understand your emotions, and give you some much-needed therapy. But this miniature schnauzer takes the (empathy) cake.

Just like Lassie, this 11-year-old pooch from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, knew something was up with her owner, Nancy Franck. So Sissy left her home and walked nearly 20 blocks to visit her in the hospital where she’s recovering from cancer surgery.

Nancy has been in Mercy Medical Center for close to two weeks following her surgery. Meanwhile, Nancy’s husband Dale has been traveling back and forth from their home to the hospital to see her, while taking care of Sissy and her brother, fellow miniature schnauzer Barney.

Dale came home last Saturday night around 1:30 a.m., only to find that Sissy had gone missing.

RELATED: 10 Rules for Raising a Healthy Dog

“I kept checking everywhere, calling out, ‘Sissy! Sissy!” he told ABC News. “I was pulling my hair out.”

Four hours later, he got a call from a security officer at the hospital saying she found Sissy. Adorably, the security footage shows the loyal pooch coming in through the automatic doors and walking around the lobby, waiting for Nancy.

“She was on a mission that night to see her mom,” Dale said, “but she couldn’t find the right elevator to take.”

But how on earth did Sissy know where to go? “The only thing I could think of was that Sissy used to ride with me to pick up my wife from work next door to the hospital,” Dale said. “But we’ve never walked that route before.”

Hospital staffers let Sissy get some quality time with Nancy, who’s been battling uterine cancer that doctors believe is largely gone, before heading back to the house.

Now Nancy and Dale just need to teach Sissy how to ride the bus home.

RELATED: 12 Ways Pets Improve Your Health