These 6 Tweets Perfectly Sum Up Our Thoughts on the Larry Nassar Trial

"Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that destroy your world."
This past week, 156 women took turns speaking in front of a packed courtroom in Michigan, where former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was waiting to be sentenced. Nassar, as you've no doubt heard, had pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges after admitting that for more than 20 years, he sexually assaulted women and girls who had been his patients, including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman.
Yesterday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina threw the book at the disgraced doctor, sentencing him to up to 175 in prison. "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar. Twitter erupted in support not just for Aquilina but also for the survivors, whose emotional statements reinforced the trauma of sexual abuse. To show our support, we rounded up six powerful tweets that speak for us perfectly.
Some Twitter users cheered on the powerful impact statement given by Aly Raisman.
Other users thanked the survivors, like former Olympic gymnast Mattie Larson, for sharing their stories and not being afraid to come forward.
One Twitter user even tweeted a photo of a tribute to the survivors that had been erected on the campus of Michigan State University, where Nassar committed many of his assaults.
Praise was high for the judge residing over the case, Rosemarie Aqualina, who supported the brave women throughout their testimonies and gave each one the opportunity to address Nassar during sentencing.
One user even suggested that T-shirts should be made to celebrate Judge Aquilina, and you know what? That is a great idea.