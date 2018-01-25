These 6 Tweets Perfectly Sum Up Our Thoughts on the Larry Nassar Trial

This past week, 156 women took turns speaking in front of a packed courtroom in Michigan, where former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was waiting to be sentenced. Nassar, as you've no doubt heard, had pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges after admitting that for more than 20 years, he sexually assaulted women and girls who had been his patients, including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman.

Yesterday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina threw the book at the disgraced doctor, sentencing him to up to 175 in prison. "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar. Twitter erupted in support not just for Aquilina but also for the survivors, whose emotional statements reinforced the trauma of sexual abuse. To show our support, we rounded up six powerful tweets that speak for us perfectly.

Some Twitter users cheered on the powerful impact statement given by Aly Raisman.

"Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that destroy your world." - @Aly_Raisman 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Grace Astrove (@GracieAstrove) January 25, 2018

So PROUD of courageous heros

like Aly:



"I have both power and voice, and I am only beginning to just use them.

I will not rest until every last trace

of your influence on this sport

has been destroyed

like the cancer that it is."

~Aly Raisman,

Champion of Everything#MeToo — Just Carol (@HealthComm100) January 25, 2018

Other users thanked the survivors, like former Olympic gymnast Mattie Larson, for sharing their stories and not being afraid to come forward.

#MattieLarson you are not a shell anymore. You are brave, powerful, articulate, and strong. You have inspired many today including this 58 year old trauma survivor. ❤️ — polly (@polly_905) January 25, 2018

One Twitter user even tweeted a photo of a tribute to the survivors that had been erected on the campus of Michigan State University, where Nassar committed many of his assaults.

Today, students at Michigan State painted the rock in honor of survivors like @Aly_Raisman @jordyn_wieber & @MagsGotSwag12 and every other brave women who shared her story. We are inspired by you, and we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/GQaIpSnHfD — Kayleigh Garrison ☺️ (@_KayleighHannah) January 25, 2018

Praise was high for the judge residing over the case, Rosemarie Aqualina, who supported the brave women throughout their testimonies and gave each one the opportunity to address Nassar during sentencing.

One user even suggested that T-shirts should be made to celebrate Judge Aquilina, and you know what? That is a great idea.