Tracksuits Are Back! 3 Stylish New Sets to Wear This Season

Adidas.com

The tracksuit is officially the hottest item on the runway—and in our closets.

News &amp; Views
March 08, 2016

The tracksuit is officially the hottest item on the runway—and in our closets. Long before “athleisure” was a thing, these classic coverups were perfectly sporty-yet casual, ideal for both workouts and weekends. Instead of dusting off that Juicy Couture velour (we were tempted, too), snag an update featuring funky colors, feminine cuts and the same ultra-comfy feel we all know and love. Sport the separates together for a coordinated look, or mix and match for your own take on this two-piece.

Adigirl Track Jacket and 3S Rib Pant ($70 and $50; adidas.com)

Tory Sport Color-Block Track Jacket and Color-Block Track Pant ($165 and $135; torysport.com)

Photo: Torysport.com

Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Track Top and Woven Track Pant ($275 and $185; adidas.com)

Photo: Adidas.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up