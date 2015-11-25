This Is Your Body on Turkey

This explains why Thanksgiving makes you sleepy.

Alexandra Sifferlin, Time.com
November 25, 2015

It’s that time of year again, when we loosen our belt buckles and prepare to eat a whole lot of turkey. And mashed potatoes. And gravy, and stuffing. And cranberry sauce. Eating turkey—and especially overeating turkey—has some very real biological effects. You’ve surely heard that turkey contains compounds that make you sleepy, but that’s not all that’s going on (and that’s not entirely true, either). We asked Matthew Hartings, an assistant professor of chemistry at American University, to break down all the things that happen inside our bodies when we feast:

This article originally appeared on Time.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up