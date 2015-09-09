This Is the Best Color to Wear to a Job Interview (or on a Date)

Research reveals the best color to wear for important occasions.
Next time you’re staring down the contents of your closet contemplating what to wear for that big interview, important meeting, or even a first date, here's a quick trick: narrow it down to the items you own in black.
Why? It's the "color of confidence," according to a new survey done by a British T-shirt company. After asking 1,000 adults, 56% of participants said the color black inspires confidence. Red came in second, with roughly 40% of people choosing it as their confidence color.
While a survey from a clothing brand isn't exactly conclusive, these results do align with previous research on color and perception. For example, a 2010 study published in the journal Evolutionary Psychology found that both red and black were both associated with higher attractiveness judgements, versus other colors.
Also, 56% of men in the T-shirt brand's survey said they liked seeing women in red the most, echoing a 2008 study from The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology that found scarlet attire may lead "men to view women as more attractive and more sexually desirable."
However, black might still be the safer choice. Although red is associated with many of the same positive perceptions, it may also exude conceit: 28% of people said red was the color of arrogance. And only 12% of participants said red marked intelligence.
Brown, orange, and pink were generally not appealing. Each scored less than 10% in perceptions of intelligence, attractiveness, and confidence.
The bottom line: when you're getting ready for something important, the safest (and sexiest) choice is #allblackeverything.
