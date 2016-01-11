This Ad Proves That Every Body Is a Yoga Body

It’s easy to get caught in the trap of thinking that just because you don't look a certain way, you don't belong in a gym or a yoga studio. But just because your body doesn't fit the thin, sculpted stereotype, doesn't mean it can't do strong, amazing, empowering things.

That's the message behind an awesome ad from the plus-size clothing brand Penningtons, which sells Melissa McCarthy’s new Seven7 line along with other plus-size brands.

The video, which features plus-sized yoga instructor Dianne Bondy, begins by listing some common stereotypes as to why plus-sized women "shouldn't" do yoga— they can’t lift themselves. They’re not elegant. They make everyone around them uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Bondy shows off her talents, proving all of the naysayers wrong.

Penningtons’ market director, Aspasia Choremis, told People that the ad was meant to show that women can do anything, no matter what their size. "The intent of the video is not so much about inspiring plus-size women to start practicing yoga. It's so much more," she said. "It's about body diversity, self-acceptance and breaking stereotypes, without having to compromise!”