These Are the States Where You're Most (and Least) Likely to End Up With a Health Problem

A new report ranks all 50 states on preventive care.
When it comes to preventive care, how does your state measure up? Today the United Health Foundation released a report that compares all 50 states based on access to health care, immunizations, and chronic disease prevention.
The New England states are clear standouts: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Maine are ranked 1 through 6. But the report—which was put together in partnership with the American College of Preventive Medicine—is really meant to shine a spotlight on communities across the country where there are opportunities for improvement.
Below, we've listed the top five and bottom five states across 13 different measures, from the percentage of people with a dedicated healthcare provider to the percentage of people screened for colorectal cancer. You can check out the full report and look up your home state here.
Photo: Getty Images
Dedicated healthcare provider
Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maine
3. Vermont
4. Rhode Island
5. Delaware
Bottom 5 states:
46. Nevada
47. Alaska
48. Texas
49. New Mexico
50. Wyoming
Photo: Getty Images
Annual dental visit
Top 5 states:
1. Connecticut
2. Massachusetts
3. Minnesota
4. Vermont
5. Rhode Island
Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Mississippi
48. Oklahoma
49. Arkansas
50. Texas
Photo: Getty Images
Most healthcare coverage
Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Rhode Island
Bottom 5 states:
46. Texas
47. Georgia
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. Florida
Photo: Getty Images
Immunizations for children
Top 5 states:
1. Maine
2. North Carolina
3. New Hampshire
4. Nebraska
5. Pennsylvania
Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Wyoming
48. Texas
49. Michigan
50. Oregon
HPV vaccine for female adolescents
Top 5 states:
1. North Carolina
2. Rhode Island
3. New Hampshire
4. Vermont
5. Massachusetts
Bottom 5 states:
46. Tennessee
47. Arkansas
48. Mississippi
49. Kansas
50. Utah
Photo: Getty Images
HPV vaccine for male adolescents
Top 5 states:
1. Rhode Island
2. New Hampshire
3. California
4. Delaware
5. Hawaii
Bottom 5 states:
46. Alabama
47. Missouri
48. Arkansas
49. Wyoming
50. Oregon
Photo: Getty Images
Immunizations for adolescents
Top 5 states:
1. Pennsylvania
2. Connecticut
3. New Jersey
4. Rhode Island
5. Massachusetts
Bottom 5 states:
46. Mississippi
47. Wyoming
48. Alaska
49. South Dakota
50. Montana
Photo: Getty Images
Tdap immunizations for adolescents
Top 5 states:
1. Connecticut
2. New Hampshire
3. Louisiana
4. Vermont
5. Wisconsin
Bottom 5 states:
46. Mississippi
47. Idaho
48. South Carolina
49. Alaska
50. South Dakota
Photo: Getty Images
Flu vaccine for adults
Top 5 states:
1. South Dakota
2. West Virginia
3. Rhode Island
4. Hawaii
5. Iowa and Minnesota (tie)
Bottom 5 states:
46. Florida
47. Nevada
48. Arizona
49. Georgia
50. Alaska
Photo: Getty Images
Pneumococcal vaccine for adults over 65
Top 5 states:
1. Oregon
2. Oklahoma
3. Colorado
4. Maine
5. Vermont
Bottom 5 states:
46. New Jersey
47. Alaska
48. California
49. Illinois
50. New York
Photo: Getty Images
High blood pressure
Top 5 states:
1. Utah
2. Colorado
3. Minnesota
4. Hawaii
5. California and Wyoming (tie)
Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Alabama
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. Kentucky
Photo: Getty Images
Cholesterol checks
Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Connecticut
3. Rhode Island
4. New Hampshire
5. Maine
Bottom 5 states:
46. Utah
47. Idaho
48. Alaska
49. New Mexico
50. Arkansas
Photo: Getty Images
Colorectal cancer screening
Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maine
3. Rhode Island
4. New Hampshire
5. Connecticut
Bottom 5 states:
1. Wyoming
2. Oklahoma
3. Nevada
4. Mississippi
5. Alaska and Arkansas (tie)