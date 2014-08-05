The Body-Positive Anthem That's Rocking the Nation

The infectiously catchy tune "All About That Bass" is scaling the charts—and the adorable video has gone viral, with more than 8 million YouTube hits in just two months.

It's easy to see why: In it, sassy singer Meghan Trainor, a 20-year-old Nantucket native, struts her stuff in Fifties-inspired pastels with a coterie of cute backup dancers, most of whom, like Trainor, are decidedly fuller-figured than the usual pop tart. In fact, Trainor starts off the song by acknowledging, "Yeah, it's pretty clear/I ain't no size 2," but continues on, "...I can shake it, shake it/Like I'm supposed to do." And shake it she does, with the help of Sione Maraschino, who had his own viral moment last summer thanks to a parking-lot dance he posted on Vine.

While the video's gotten tons of praise—from girls who embrace its love-yourself lyrics, from fans who've posted copycat videos, and even singer Colbie Caillat, who tweeted, "Obsessed with Meghan Trainor's "all about that bass"!!!!"—there's been a bit of backlash too. Some Internet commenters have slammed the song for dissing less-curvaceous listeners with lines like "I'm bringing booty back/Go ahead and tell them skinny bitches that."

But it's clear Trainor's trying to promote self-acceptance for all shapes and sizes—the lyrics go on to say, "No I'm just playing/I know you think you're fat/But I'm here to tell ya/Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top." And that's a message we can all get behind, no matter the size of our behind.

Camille Chatterjee is the Deputy Editor of Health.