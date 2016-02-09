The African Baobab Is the New Superfruit You Should Be Eating Right Now

Mammothbar.com

You read it here first: The African baobab fruit is ready for superfood stardom.

News &amp; Views
February 09, 2016

You read it here first: The African baobab fruit is ready for superfood stardom. Studies suggest that it's brimming with fiber and antioxidants. (Alas, you can only get it in powdered form on U.S. soil.) Try just a little at first, saysÂ Health's contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, RD, to make sure it agrees with your system. Here's where to get it:

RELATED: 11 Superfoods That Work Better Together

Mammoth BarÂ ($35 for a 10-bar variety pack; mammothbar.com)

Go Paleo (and portable) with these snacks made of organic ingredients. They come in great flavors, like trail mix goji.

RELATED: 31 Superfood Secrets for a Long and Healthy Life

BaobitesÂ ($12; amazon.com)

These chewy fruit snacks can be eaten plain, baked into muffins or sprinkled on oatmeal. Plus, 30 pieces have just 90 calories.

Photo: Amazon.com

RELATED: 12 Superfoods That Warm You Up

OneBarÂ ($22 for 12; amazon.com)

Tired of smushed bananas in your bag? A OneBar has a full serving of fruit and no added sugars. And it's a lot easier to take on the go.

Photo: Amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up