You might remember Tabria Majors from her viral Instagram photos recreating Victoria's Secret ads, which proved that plus-size models can sell (and look amazing in) lingerie, too. And while the body-positive influencer said she doubts she'll be a Victoria's Secret angel anytime soon, she's now one of six #SISwimSearch finalists—vote for her here—hoping to earn a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie class.

Majors' bold attitude and commitment to self-love makes her an inspiration for other women hoping to feel more confident in their skin. So when we had the chance to catch up with her in an Instagram Story interview, we jumped at the opportunity. Here, she opens up to Health about her favorite fitness moves, how she handles haters, and why it's so important to make body peace and start loving the way you look.

How does it feel to be included in SI Swim?

“It feels amazing to be in SI this year. I still can't believe that I'm here. It's been a long time coming and I'm so excited that everyone finally gets to see the issue.”

What do you love most about your body?

"What I love most about my body is that I'm really strong. If I had to choose a favorite part, it would probably be my legs. I think they really represent my strength and also my femininity as a woman."

How do you work out your legs?

"As far as working out, burpees are my favorite. They're really hard, but they're a great total body workout."

What are your go-to moves for working your core?

"To work my core, I really enjoy playing racquetball, but if you want to do just a movement, I love the leg-ups where you're holding the bar and you're bringing your legs up because it's incredibly difficult."

Why is it important to you to be sex-positive?

"I embrace my sexuality a lot as a woman. I think everybody should be able to express that freely. We shouldn't hold back, we are humans, we are sexual beings, and that's that."

What would you tell young women who don't know how to communicate what they want when it comes to sex?

"Communication is key in any relationship and it will probably be one of the most difficult discussions you ever have with someone, but just communicate with them freely beforehand: your likes, your dislikes, what you're comfortable with, not comfortable with. It's important that you left them know what you're comfortable with and not comfortable with so you can be on the same page moving forward."

What do you do to practice self care?

"For self care, I really enjoy meditating every morning and every night. I begin my day like that, I end my day like that. I think it just provides a nice space of mental clarity."

How did you get into meditation?

"For me meditation has been very difficult over the past year, but I just started out doing five seconds every morning and every night, and I just work my way up gradually. I'm at one minute now."

How do you deal with criticism?

"I used to feed into the negative comments I received, but I find it's best to just ignore it. These people don't know me, they're just judging me from a photo, and they're projecting their insecurities onto me."

What advice do you have for anyone struggling with body image?

"If you're struggling with your body image, I just encourage you to find one thing that you like about yourself and just focus on that. If there's something you want to change, feel free to change it—change is good! And if you want to remain the same, that's good too."