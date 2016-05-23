The Ultimate Packing List for Better Sleep Away from Home

Ever wonder why you have trouble sleeping when you're away from home? Turns out there's a scientific explanation: when you sleep in a new place, part of your brain remains alert during the night to keep you aware of any threats, making you more susceptible to waking up, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology. Since nobody wants to feel groggy on vacation, we've rounded up some sleep accessories that can help you nod off quickly and keep you snoozing until it’s breakfast-in-bed time.