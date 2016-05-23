The Ultimate Packing List for Better Sleep Away from Home

Rest easy while you're on the road with these travel-friendly sleep products.
Ever wonder why you have trouble sleeping when you're away from home? Turns out there's a scientific explanation: when you sleep in a new place, part of your brain remains alert during the night to keep you aware of any threats, making you more susceptible to waking up, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology. Since nobody wants to feel groggy on vacation, we've rounded up some sleep accessories that can help you nod off quickly and keep you snoozing until it’s breakfast-in-bed time.
1
LectroFan White Noise Machine
When sleeping in an unfamiliar place, sounds you're not used to can be extra jarring, whether it's honking horns on a busy city street, noisy guests in your neighboring hotel room, or a rattling radiator. Traveling with a compact white noise machine will drone out the noise and lull you to sleep. The LectroFan is a Health editors' favorite because it has a variety of noises to choose from, and is tiny enough to toss into your carryon.
2
Earplugs
If you're a light sleeper and don't want to invest the money or suitcase space in a white noise machine, then ear plugs are your next best option. This set of 50 ensures you'll get through your entire trip in comfortable silence.
3
iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask
Block out unwanted light from the street, the sun, or electronics in the bedroom by wearing a sleep mask. This silky eye mask is infused with copper, which may have skin-enhancing and anti-aging properties.
4
Convertible Down Travel Blanket
This super-soft travel blanket packs down into a small pouch; a strap allows you to hook it around your carryon handle for easy transport. Use it for extra comfort on the airplane, or curl up with it in your hotel (because who wants to snuggle with the same blanket countless other guests have already used?).
5
A pillowcase from home
Pillows are pretty personal thing—if you’re very particular about where you lay your head at night, then you may want to bring one from home. If you don't have the space for that, then try packing a pillowcase from home. The familiar scent of your detergent and the feel of the fabric on your face will trick your mind into thinking you’re in your own bed. We recommend the SlipSilk Pure Silk Pillowcase, a 100% silk case that promises to prevent wrinkles and fight frizzy hair.
6
Traditional Medicinals Chamomile with Lavender Tea
End each day with this soothing tea, which has both chamomile and lavender to help you nod off in no time.