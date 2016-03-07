See All the Hot Swimsuits Hannah Davis Wears In the April Issue of Health

If anyone's qualified to offer upÂ swimsuit styling tips, it's Hannah Davis. Not only is the 25-year-old aÂ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model (she gracedÂ the cover of last year's issue) and a co-host with Tim Gunn on Lifetime's Project Runway: Junior, where she doles out advice to the next generation of fashion designers; she also grew up in CaribbeanÂ paradise, on the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Her bestÂ advice? When it comes to aÂ bikini, sometimes less (fabric) is more.Â "People think that if you wear giant bottoms, you can have full coverage," she tells writer Amy Spencer in our April issue, on newsstands this Friday. "But full coverage makes everyone look wider! Less is more in a lot of cases."

RELATED: 6 SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Tips for Never Skipping a Workout

And when it comes to swimsuitÂ styles, Hannah is an advocate for theÂ classic string bikini: "You can wear [theÂ bottoms] forever because you can just adjust the sides," she says. "You goÂ on a vacation, you're having fun, you're like, 'Ok, I'm gonna loosen this up a bit!'"

For more swimwear inspo from Hannah (plus super-cute poolside accessories), check out these shots from our April photo shoot.

Red hot

Hannah's wearing: Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini ($315; saksfifthavenue.com).

Not-so-basic black

Hannah's wearing: Michael Kors Collection swimsuit ($436;Â saksfifthavenue.com).

Photo: James White

Pretty in purple

Hannah's wearing: Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece swimsuit ($380, net-a-porter.com). Beth Richards robe.

Photo: James White

One-piece wonder

Hannah's wearing: Duskii one-piece swimsuit ($180, duskii.com).

Photo: James White

Poolside style

Hannah's wearing: Natalie Chapman blazer ($455, nataliechapman.com.au). Flagpole Swim Barkley bikini bottom ($350, flagpoleswim.com). Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandal ($398, nordstrom.com).

Photo: James White

Styling by Karen Shapiro. Hair by Davy Newkirk using KÃ©ratase at The Wall Group. Makeup by Lauren Andersen for Avon at The Wall Group. Manicure by Allison Burns at Crosby Carter Management.Â