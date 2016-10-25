Treat her (or yourself!) to the gift of self-care.
The holiday season is supposed to be a time for joy and celebration, but all that cookie-baking, present-shopping (not to mention wrapping), and party-going can leave some feeling stressed to the max. If you know someone like this—or if it sounds like you—then give the gift of self care. These relaxing gift ideas for a friend will help melt stress away. Say it with us: Aaaahhhhh.
1
Homedics Ellia Gather Ultrasonic Diffuser
Adding aromatherapy to your self-care routine can help enhance your relaxation and melt stress away. This ceramic woven diffuser adds style to any room. It delivers the scent of essential oils, and also has a remote-powered light that changes color. The device can also play a variety of soothing sounds.
2
Kate Spade New York Live Colorfully Candle Collection
Need a gift that anyone would love? Enter this vibrant candle trio—they each smell as lovely as they look. The scent is the same as the Kate Spade Live Colorfully fragrance, making it easy to infuse a room with the uplifting scents of mandarin, water lily, and Tahitian vanilla.
To buy: $45 for trio, katespade.com
3
Pottery Barn Faux Fur Slippers
Fight the winter blues and cold feet with these creamy white slippers. The touch of faux fur—which comes in four colors, with at least one to satisfy even the pickiest person on your list—dresses them up, but it’s the super soft, cushy fabric that will delight whoever opens up this gift.
4
Maison du Soir Bardot Blouse and Jaclyn Short
This PJ set makes a serious case for investing in pretty pajamas, and is reason enough to plan a slumber party, giving you the opportunity to show 'em off. The bright berry shade of the long sleeve top and shorts paired with white piping is classic and cool, not to mention oh-so-cozy!
5
Soap & Paper Factory Bar Soap
If you’re looking for something that appears luxe and expensive without the price tag to match, look no further. These bar soaps come wrapped in colorful packaging, offered in a variety of modern prints and delectable scents like clementine, clove and cinnamon and apple, citrus, and heliotrope. Snag a few and wrap them with a bow or slip a single bar into a stocking—either way, it’s a win.
6
Threshold Cable Knit Metallic Throw Blanket
This is not your average blanket. The navy color is unique, and the knitted pattern makes it look much more expensive than it is. Plus, the metallic threading throughout transforms this comfy throw into a decorative piece for displaying on the couch when you’re not swaddled in it.
7
Herbivore Calm Bath Salts
After a long day, soak the stress away with these calming bath salts. The blend of ylang ylang and vanilla eases the mind while the pink salt crystals help replenish skin.
8
Ren Moroccan Rose Duo Gift
Treat someone to this lavish set. The intoxicating aroma of Moroccan rose will transform their bathroom to a spa when they crack open the body wash and after they step out of the shower, their softened skin will be taken a step further when the super hydrating body lotion is applied.