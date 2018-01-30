Sexist Trolls Told This Record-Breaking Teen Skier to “Make Me a Sandwich”—So She Fired Back

Her haters must be eating their words.

Blake Bakkila
January 30, 2018

Jade Hameister recently made history—and a mean ham and cheese sandwich.

Earlier this month, the 16-year-old Australian skier took a record-breaking trip to the South Pole and posted what could very well be the most epic clap back of all time. It all started in 2016, when Hameister did a TEDx Talk in which she shared her story about becoming the youngest person to ski to the North Pole from anywhere outside the last degree.

Her talk attracted thousands of views—and also several sexist and offensive comments from men asking her to "make them a sandwich," as Hameister put it.

We spent this morning cleaning out our sleds to be ready to fly out to Union Glacier tomorrow morning (depending on...

Posted by Jade Hameister on Saturday, January 13, 2018

Fast forward to January 2018. After an impressive 37-day, 370-mile journey to the South Pole, she posted a triumphant selfie, along with a message for her TEDx Talk trolls.

“Tonight I skied back to the Pole again,” Hameister shared in a Facebook post. “...to take this photo for all those men who commented ‘Make me a sandwich’ on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx.”

In the days following, Hameister received support from well-wishers all over the world, and her ham and cheese clap back has gone viral. With her latest expedition, she’s achieved the “Polar Hat Trick,” a feat that involves covering the North Pole, Greenland, and the South Pole on skis.

On the evening of the 10th Jan 2018 (morning of 11th AEST), we finally arrived at Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole after an epic 37 day journey from the Amundsen Coast via a new route through the Transantarctic Mountain Range. In doing so, my 1,300km journey on skis dragging a heavy sled to the frozen ends of the Earth chasing my Polar Hat Trick dream (North Pole, Greenland and South Pole) is now complete. Whilst these adventures were never about breaking records to me, over time I have learnt of the few I have broken along the way. In arriving at the Pole today (aged approx 16 and 7 months), I now have the privilege of being: The youngest person to ski coast to South Pole (unsupported and unassisted). The first woman to set a new route from the coast to the South Pole. The first Australian woman to ski coast to South Pole (unsupported and unassisted). The youngest person to ski to both Poles. The youngest person to complete the Polar Hat Trick. And the honour of being part of the first all-Australian team to set a new route from the coast to the South Pole. My guide, Eric Philips said this was the toughest trip in terms of weather conditions in his 25 years of polar guiding. The wind and extreme cold was relentless and brutal. So many stories, so many memories. I cannot thank the incredibly fun team I shared this journey with enough and everyone back home for your support. Here’s to a hot shower and some real food! #bravenotperfect #expandpossible #climatechange #jadesquest #thepolarhatrick #northpole #greenland #southpole #makemeasandwich #nationalgeographic #nationalgeographicapp @natgeo @natgeoau @australiangeographic

A post shared by Jade Hameister, 16 (@jadehameister) on

“Whilst these adventures were never about breaking records to me, over time I have learnt of the few I have broken along the way,” she wrote on one Instagram post.

Hmm, something tells us that none of those trolls have anywhere near the ski skills needed to come to the South Pole and take Hameister up on her sandwich offer.

