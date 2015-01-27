Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Signs Major Modeling Contract and Makes History

✨@danabrushette & I make magic ✨loved working with her in #Toronto last year 🙌 #tessmunster #tessholliday #model #plussize #effyourbeautystandards A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Jan 7, 2015 at 2:04pm PST

After years of being put down for her size, one plus-size model is achieving her dreams. At 5'5" and a size 22, Tess Holliday (also known as Tess Munster) has become the first woman of her size and height to be signed by a major agency, reports People.com.

UK-based MiLK Model Management made it official on Thursday with announcements on Instagram and Twitter, saying "SOOO excited to announce we now represent #TessHolliday, plus-size model/blogger."

But Holliday, 29, was already racking up modeling cred before she was signed, People.com reports, with a campaign for Benefit Cosmetics and a feature in Vogue Italia. Pretty impressive considering she was once told she'd never make it in the modeling world.

"I found out about plus-size modeling when I was 15, and I went to an audition in Atlanta," Holliday told People.com. "They told me that I was too short and I was too big, and I would never model. But I'm very hardheaded!"

With all the negativity surrounding her body, Holliday eventually fired back by creating #EffYourBeautyStandards, a movement that encourages people to embrace their shape and size.

Spending my entire vacation in a bikini✔️ Not giving a fuck ✔️ #effyourbeautystandards A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Dec 21, 2014 at 2:44pm PST

Despite being happy with her body, it hasn't stopped the haters. Growing up in Mississippi, Holliday was bullied so badly that she dropped out of school at 17 and still receives "sometimes hundreds" of negative comments daily, she told The Huffington Post UK.

Holliday says she tells detractors that she's active: She has a trainer and works out at least four days a week, reports New York Daily News.

No matter what people say, Holliday is used to rising above the noise. She told The Huffington Post UK, “I understand not everyone understands what I’m about. But to me it’s such a simple concept. It’s all about loving your body regardless of your size and chasing your dreams."

With an attitude like that, it's no wonder Holliday has turned her dream into a reality.