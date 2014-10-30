'Perfect Body' Campaign Sparks Backlash Against Victoria's Secret

Critics of a recent Victoria’s Secret ad campaign are finding it anything but "perfect."

Chris Serico, Today.com
October 30, 2014

Critics of a recent Victoria’s Secret ad campaign are finding it anything but "perfect."

Through a petition on the website Change.org, British students Frances Black, Gabriella Kountourides and Laura Ferris are demanding the company amend and apologize for the use of the phrase “Perfect Body” in ads for its new Body bra line, claiming the two-word phrase promotes negative body image.

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
“We would like Victoria’s Secret to apologise and take responsibility for the unhealthy and damaging message that their ‘Perfect Body’ campaign is sending out about women’s bodies and how they should be judged,” reads the first paragraph of the petition.

Read more at Today.com.

 









NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 am to 11 am ET, TODAY reaches more than 5 million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, and social media platforms. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Willie Geist, Tamron Hall, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, and Kathie Lee Gifford are the anchors and hosts, Jamie Horowitz is the SVP and general manager and Don Nash is the executive producer.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up