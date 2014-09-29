The Laughable Reasons Why Some People Don't Like Stunning National Parks

National parks are jaw-droppingly beautiful. But not everyone is that impressed. Here are a few criticisms that will leave you baffled.
National parks are awesome. If you've hiked through any, be it Yellowstone or Yosemite, Joshua Tree or Denali, you likely felt your jaw drop at the unbelievable beauty.
But not everyone is that impressed. A recent Mashable article lists a handful of people who gave one and two-star Yelp reviews to some of the most magical national parks in the country. Their criticisms will leave you baffled—and glad you’re not friends with them.
Some highlights (or lowlights):
Grand Canyon National Park
“As amazing as the views are it is really kind of boring. Every 500 feet a new vantage point of the same thing: A really big hole in the ground.”
Denali National Park and Preserve
“Two of the trails were closed because of bears.”
Sequoia National Park (above)
“Lost my car key in the restroom and nobody helped me out.”
Joshua Tree National Park
“Ugly and the hiking sucks.”
Yosemite National Park
“One time, at Yosemite, I had to go to the bathroom and it was gross.”
