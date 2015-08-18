Melissa McCarthy on Her New Clothing Line: 'Women Come in All Sizes'

Melissa McCarthy’s clothing line Seven7 became available for purchase this month, but before you even ask, this is not just a plus-size line. Rather, it's a clothing line for women of all sizes.

In an interview with Refinery29, McCarthy opened up about why that distinction is so important to her.

She said it's not just the terminology that bugs her, it's the way the clothes are placed in the stores that's the problem. “I don’t like the segregated plus section. You’re saying: ‘You don’t get what everybody else gets. You have to go shop up by the tire section,’" she said.

“Women come in all sizes. Seventy percent of women in the United States are a size 14 or above, and that’s technically ‘plus-size,’ so you’re taking your biggest category of people and telling them, ‘You’re not really worthy.’ I find that very strange,” she added. “I also find it very bad business. It doesn’t make a lot of sense numbers-wise. It’s like, if you open a restaurant and you say, ‘We’re primarily gonna serve people that don’t eat.’ It’s like, what? You would be nuts. Yet, people do it with clothing lines all the time, and no one seems to have a problem with it. I just don’t get why we always have to group everything into a good or bad, right or wrong category. I just think, if you’re going to make women’s clothing, make women’s clothing."

Though McCarthy made a name for herself in movies like Bridesmaids and Heat, she started out as a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She told People last month that she made sure that the clothes, which are available in size 4 through 24, avoided all of her pet peeves.

“I’ve worn every single piece. There are little jeans that are super stretchy and they come all the way up, because I just do not need to see anyone’s muffin top, and I do not need to see anyone bend over and be able to tell what color underwear they’re wearing anymore.”

The line is shoppable on HSN, and in-store at Nordstrom, Lane Bryant, and Bloomingdale's, to name a few.

