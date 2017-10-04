The Best Online Meditation Videos Under 10 Minutes

You exercise to keep yourself in shape physically, but what about staying balanced mentally? Meditation is an amazing way to get centered, and incorporating it into your daily routine can decrease stress and soothe anxiety. Even celebs love it, like singer and actress Victoria Justice, who claims meditating is one of the best things she does for her body.
Not quite sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up the top guided meditation videos for any and all occasions. There’s one for increased focus, another for overcoming self-doubt, and even a guide to meditation for a better night’s sleep! Even better: These meditations are all 10 minutes or less, meaning even the busiest bee can manage to fit in a little "me" time.
Adding meditation to your morning routine is the ultimate way to start your day on the right foot. This guided meditation from Sonima.com promotes morning mindfulness and setting your intention for the day ahead. It helps you create awareness of your body and pick a quality you choose to focus on for the rest of the day, whether it be patience, generosity, or something more specific to your daily schedule.
Meditation for happiness
Time: 2 minutes
For a quick pick-me-up, this meditation is the ultimate solution. Guided by Suze Yalof Schwartz, CEO and founder of Unplug Meditation and author of Unplug: A Simple Guide To Meditation for Busy Skeptics and Modern Soul Seekers ($23; amazon.com), this short and sweet meditation focuses on de-stressing for a calmer, happier you.
Meditation for overcoming obstacles
Time: 4 minutes
Our brains can go a mile a minute when we’re stressed, but this is often the time when meditation and a sense of calm can be most helpful in staying productive. In this meditation, Deepak Chopra, MD, guides your breathing and helps you tap into deeper awareness so you can overcome the struggles that are making you frustrated.
Meditation to quiet self-doubt and boost confidence
Time: 10 minutes
Need a little reminder of just how great you are? We’ve got a meditation for that! In this video, Rebekah Borucki, wellness expert and founder of BexLife, guides this meditation that’s all about self-acceptance. Her calming words are meant to silence your inner critic and banish any self-doubt you might be harboring.
Meditation to help find your calm
Time: 5 minutes
When anxiety and stress begin to take over, this quick meditation steps in to create a sense of calm. Guided by Yoga Medicine founder Tiffany Cruikshank, this relaxing routine focuses on breathing techniques to quiet the mind and body by banishing mental clutter and enhancing mindfulness.
Meditation to deal with conflict
Time: 8 minutes
Whether it’s a tiff with a family member or an issue with a co-worker, conflicts can weigh on your conscience more than you might realize. This Sonima.com guided meditation emphasizes compassion and empathy, and gets you in the mindset to work through issues with a better sense of how to move forward, including acknowledging how your own habits might be perceived by others.
Meditation to increase focus
Time: 1 minute
This video is a how-to for incorporating a mantra into your meditation process. Mantras, or words or phrases repeated while in meditation mode, can be incredibly helpful for staying centered and maintaining focus, according to Yalof Schwartz. Try one out for yourself if you struggle with clearing your mind when it comes to meditation prep.
Meditation to de-stress
Time: 6 minutes
Worked up and stressed out? Time to unwind with this guided meditation from Sonima.com. Relaxation and ease of anxiety are the main focuses of this science-backed meditation, which was inspired by The Relaxation Response, as cultivated by the Mind Body Medicine Institute at Harvard University. Begin “upright, but not uptight,” and feel your stress begin to fade.
Meditation for a restful night’s sleep
Time: 4 minutes
When it’s time to wind down at the end of the day, prepping for sleep is more important than you might think. Waking up refreshed is essential to productivity and happiness, so a bad night’s sleep can negatively affect your health. Dr. Chopra promotes a sense of calm and stillness in this short meditation, which you can do while lying down in bed.