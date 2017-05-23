What to Do on a Long Flight to Feel Like a Human When You Land

Yes, it may slightly up your risk of being bumped by the beverage cart, but aisle seats have some definite benefits. "It is essential to walk around the airplane aisle as much as possible for a few minutes at least every hour to prevent blood clots and cramping," Brem says. She recommends frequent calf and quadriceps stretches, which you can do even while sitting down. "Staying active on the plane as much as possible is essential to prevent blood clots and cramping."

According to a recent review published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the overall incidence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (the dangerous disease that includes both pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis) in the month after a four-plus-hour flight is one in 4,600 flights. What’s more, that risk increases by 18% for every two additional hours in the air. The authors of the review note that aisle seating promotes mobilization.