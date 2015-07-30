Lena Dunham's Inspiring Take on How She Learned to Love Running

Lena Dunham has clearly drank the fitness Kool-Aid (which is actually green juice, of course).

She’s talked about her new love of hitting the gym for Acroyoga and Tracy Anderson Method classes in the last few months, and now she’s found another, unexpected favorite: running.

“Not usually one to post a paparazzi shot but this fills me with pride,” Dunham wrote in the caption of the above Instagram post. “Basically my whole life I have hated running and run like a wounded baby Pterodactyl. It was embarrassing and honestly I did not trust myself to escape a burning building or even move briskly towards a buffet.”

But that’s all changed now, she explains. To prep for an upcoming episode of Girls, Dunham went to a class at Mile High Run Club, a running studio in New York City. And this time, she came out of it with a different perspective.

“Within an hour I had a different relationship to this formerly torturous activity. I felt strong, swift, and proud,” she wrote. “I'm not about to embrace that triathlon life but it's a true joy to continue getting more connected to my body and its powers.”

And the picture shows exactly that: Dunham looks incredibly strong, swift and proud as she pounds the crowded NYC pavement.

These are just a few of the many benefits from Dunham’s “physical fitness kick.” In an April Instagram post, she opened up about how exercise has helped with her mental health in ways she couldn't believe.

As fitness lovers ourselves, it's so much fun to watch in real-time as Dunham continues to come around to exercise and learn about its whole-body benefits. We just want to know what fitness studio she hits up next!

