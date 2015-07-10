Jennifer Lawrence Just Dropped a Major Truth Bomb About Body-Shaming in Hollywood

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence isn’t shy when it comes to talking about her weight, and The Hunger Games star is once again getting seriously candid about body image in Hollywood.

Lawrence is currently at San Diego Comic-Con, promoting Mockingjay: Part 2 and X-Men: Apocalypse. While there, she was asked during a panel if she thought there would be better roles available for women in the future.

"I would hope so," she answered, according to Vulture. Then, she paused to admit that what she was about to say was “risky.”

"I'm starting this new thing: I've tried to develop a filter," Lawrence said. "This could blow people's hair back in a good way, or it could be my last time at Comic-Con."

She then went on to drop a major truth bomb about body-shaming in Hollywood.

"I had a conversation with somebody about the struggles with weight in the industry—I know that's something I talk nonstop about," she said. "And they were saying, 'All of the main movie stars aren't very underweight.' I said, 'Yeah, because once you get to a certain place, people will hire you. They just want you to be in the movie, so they don't care.'"

This isn’t always the case for actresses who are just starting out, Lawrence explains.

"I'm not really in a place where I can complain or speak to not getting enough roles, because I'm very lucky to have a lot of opportunities," she said. "But I would be interested to hear someone who is not in two franchises answer that question."

Essentially, no one in their right mind would tell someone with Jennifer Lawrence’s star power and fan base that they needed to shed a few pounds before they could be cast. But young actresses looking for their big break don’t always have the clout to stick up for themselves when a producer tells them to lose weight—or the thick skin to handle critics who call them fat, like several called Lawrence just three years ago.

(Apparently, they're still judging what she eats; as she told Vulture and other reporters, "I tried to grab French fries[,] and this stern lady swatted my hand away and said no!")

Kudos to you, J. Law, for never being afraid to speak your mind, this time about the unfair expectations Hollywood has for women's bodies. We who eat French fries salute you.

