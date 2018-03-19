 People Are Posting Their Weight Online for an Inspiring Reason

Jameela Jamil wants us to count our blessings, not our weight. To spread her message of size acceptance, she just launched an Instagram account, @i_weigh, where people are sharing their thoughts on self-love and absorbing Jamil's kick-ass take on why body shaming has to end.

RELATED: 7 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Why They Don't Diet

“For the past couple of weeks women and men have been sending me what their true value and weight is in beautiful pictures,” she tweeted on Sunday. “I love these people and what they represent and what they overcome so much.”

The roots of @i_weigh go back to late February, when The Good Place star announced she was on a “war path” after seeing a meme of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, which had each sister's weight superimposed over their photo.

I’m on the war path. pic.twitter.com/A3zC6yTB6G — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2018

In reply to the meme, Jamil posted a mirror selfie in an Instagram story on her personal page and listed her own “weight” in blurbs about what she loves and values about herself. “Great friends,” “I’m financially independent” and “I speak out for women’s rights” were just a few of what she considered her “weight.”

“I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by the media to hate myself about,” Jamil wrote in the same post. Flooded with responses, she created @i_weigh as a place where people could keep sharing their "weight" and be inspired by her message that accomplishments matter more than looks and size.

@urratqueen A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT

@tamingoftheshree A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:49pm PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 17, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

While @i_weigh keeps growing, Jamil continues to motivate her followers to identify and acknowledge their worth—not their weight.

“We aren’t supposed to all look the same,” she wrote in an article for HuffPost UK in February, which called for women to stop judging themselves by the number on the scale. “And nothing good ever comes of self hatred. It will never further you. It will always hold you back.”