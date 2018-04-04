Iskra Lawrence Shares Unedited Photos of Her Cellulite and Back Rolls to Send a Message About Confidence

Iskra Lawrence is showing off her “tiger stripes” to help people feel more comfortable and confident on social media. She took the snaps “in Vegas flexin on the gram with my lil back rolls and thick thighs and cel-u-lit.”

Her motto? No airbrushing, no problem. “I do wonder how many posts that start like this are actually for real,” the self-care advocate and Aerie model wrote under a series of photos of herself in a black bikini. Her point? To call out how so many shots like the ones she posted have the so-called body flaws airbrushed out of them.

Iskra also emphasized that just because she's revealing her cellulite and other supposed imperfections, it's totally fine for others not to. “ALSO don’t feel pressure to post swim or underwear pics for likes, follows or because u see people like me doing it. Your comfort and confidence is wayyyy more important, so stay true to you.”

Lawrence is all about breaking down social media standards and encouraging people to strive for happiness, not perfection. Last September, she provided before-and-after photos to explain how others manipulate their poses on social media. And back in 2016, Lawrence wrote an article for Harper’s BAZAAR about handling her body insecurities.

“I decided to rename my cellulite ‘tiger stripes’ and my stretch marks ‘lightning bolts’ (and even use colorful emojis on Instagram to describe them), as a way to take ownership of my body,” she wrote. “Who decided that these should be considered flaws? They are part of our bodies and we can celebrate them anyway we want.”