How to Stop Motion Sickness

Trains, planes and automobiles have you feeling queasy? Compare these antidotes.

Ginger

The upside: Research shows that it works. One study discovered that people who took ginger supplements before being subjected to simulated spinning were less nauseated than a control group.

The downside: It may be less reliable than meds.

Best if: You want an herbal solution to the misery. Try a 1,000-milligram supplement about an hour before your trip.

Benadryl

The upside: This antihistamine blocks some of the signals in the brain that induce nausea and vomiting.

The downside: It can also cause drowsiness.

Best if: You’re prone to vomiting. Take the recommended dose 30 minutes before traveling.

Prescription patches

The upside: Worn behind the ear, they release a steady dose of a drug called scopolamine over three days.

The downside: The patch can interfere with other drugs.

Best if: You’re going on a cruise or road trip that spans a few days. Apply the patch four hours before you leave.

