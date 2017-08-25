5 Times You Really, Seriously Need to Go to the ER

Think about: Appendicitis or an ovarian cyst. Belly pain can be caused by anything from a bad fish taco to a chronic condition like ulcerative colitis, making it difficult to recognize a true emergency. Confusing matters more, appendicitis doesn't always start with the classic pain in the right lower quadrant of your abdomen. You might have pain around your belly button, be queasy, lose your appetite, or feel discomfort when you move, explains Dr. Fix. "These are all signs of an irritation of the lining of your abdomen, which can signal that something serious is going on," she says. The pain can feel smoldering but will usually get sharper and more severe—think pain you've never felt before.

A large ovarian cyst can create similar sensations in the abdomen. Other cyst-specific clues: pelvic pain on one side or general pelvic pain that radiates into your lower back or thighs. A large cyst ups your risk of ovarian torsion, in which the ovary twists, cutting off its own blood flow. The cyst can also rupture, causing internal bleeding.

What to do: Head to the ER if belly pain comes on suddenly or is getting worse; if it keeps you from sitting, walking, eating, or drinking; if it moves to the lower right quadrant of your abdomen; or if you also get a fever or start vomiting.