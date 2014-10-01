How to Live to 100

Big news for anyone born after the year 2000: They'll probably live to 100, according to research from Denmark. That's roughly 20 years longer than the life expectancy of the rest of us. But we could live that long, too, says Walter Bortz II, MD, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Stanford University: "What's holding us back are bad habits."
Luck and genetics play roles in longevity, of course, but you can't control that. To hike your odds of hitting 100, focus on what you can do, like loading up on fruits and veggies (add five years), working out five days a week (add two to four years), and cutting down on stress (may add up to six years).
Get a hobby
+2 years Having a pastime reduces stress and provides a sense of accomplishment.
Floss +6.4 years Removing harmful bacteria that can cause inflammation cuts the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Take a Vacay +1 to 2 years Skimping on leisure time can raise your risk of heart disease eightfold. Solution:
Go ahead and get away from it all!
Sleep in
+2 years The average American is almost an hour short on sleep, which hinders the repair of many cells in the body. Try to get your 7 to 8 hours a night.
Have Sex +3 to 5 years Intercourse helps you live longer by relieving stress and releasing feel-good hormones like oxytocin. You'll also burn about 200 calories.
Lose 5 lbs in 5 days
Can't zip up your party dress? Eat like a star.
This five-day plan from nutrition coach Jackie Keller (who's helped Katherine Heigl, below, Anna Paquin, and other celebs slim down) includes lean protein plus fruit, dairy, fiber, and whole grains. It's OK to swap lunch and dinner, but eat these foods every day and add your favorite daily exercise.
Your five-day meal plan
Breakfast 1⁄2 cup fat-free cottage cheese 1⁄2 whole-wheat English muffin with 1 teaspoon pure fruit spread or natural peanut butter 1 medium-size slice cantaloupe
Morning Snack 1 hard-boiled egg 1⁄2 cup grapes
Lunch Caesar salad with 3 ounces grilled chicken and 2 teaspoons low-fat oil-and-vinegar Caesar dressing 1⁄2 apple
Afternoon Snack 1 ounce whole natural almonds
Dinner 3 ounces broiled salmon 1⁄2 cup brown rice 1 cup steamed vegetables (any)
Evening Snack 1⁄2 cup juice-sweetened yogurt
Fight flab with yoga
A new study suggests that yoga boosts your body awareness, and that can help you eat less. Which poses are best? We love the Reverse Warrior, which also strengthens abs and legs and stretches thighs and hips. For more yoga moves, try the YogaWorks for Everybody: Body Slim ($9; amazon.com).
Reverse warrior
1. Take a large step with your right foot; turn foot so it's perpendicular to left foot. Bend your right knee until your thigh is parallel to the floor. 2. Turn your right arm so palm faces up; lift right arm up and over head. Reach right hand toward left side while sliding left hand down as low on your left leg as you can. Repeat on left side, and hold for 20 seconds on each side. 3. Do 2 poses on each side 3 times a week to drop extra pounds.
Cold-fighting tea
Fend off colds with this immune-boosting Puerh Tea Toddy from Health nutrition guru Frances Largeman-Roth, RD. Puerh (POO-urr) tea is thought to boast more disease-fighting antioxidants than the better-known green tea. Itâ€™s earthy and rich, with a slight coffeelike taste.
Puerh Tea Toddy Pour steaming hot water over a puerh tea bag (Numi makes a great one; available at Whole Foods and amazon.com) and 2 strips lemon zest. Steep for 3â€“5 minutes. Stir in 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice and 2 teaspoons honey (plus a splash of whiskey, if you want a kick). Drink while hot.
This game makes you smarter
So far they haven’t proven that Facebook makes you sharper, but Tetris just might. Scientists at The Mind Research Network in New Mexico found that playing the 25-year-old falling-blocks video game for 30 minutes a day leads to greater brain efficiency. Download the Tetris app to your iPhone ($4.99) or play it for free at FreeTetris.org
A germ fighter that smells good
Here's proof that you can fight those nasty flu and cold germs and not smell like an antiseptic. Victoria's Secret Anti-Bacterial Sanitizing Hand Wipes ($8) have germ-fighting alcohol plus several moisturizers. Enticing scents include jasmine, melon, plum, sandalwood, and vanilla.
