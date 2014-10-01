How to Live to 100

1 of 10 Istock Photo

Good news

Big news for anyone born after the year 2000: They'll probably live to 100, according to research from Denmark. That's roughly 20 years longer than the life expectancy of the rest of us. But we could live that long, too, says Walter Bortz II, MD, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Stanford University: "What's holding us back are bad habits."



Luck and genetics play roles in longevity, of course, but you can't control that. To hike your odds of hitting 100, focus on what you can do, like loading up on fruits and veggies (add five years), working out five days a week (add two to four years), and cutting down on stress (may add up to six years).