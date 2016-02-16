How To Get Our Favorite Healthy Wine Delivered Right to Your Door

Our editors love these three reds, and we think you will too.

Lindsey Murray
February 16, 2016

You've got good reason to raise a glass. Sipping a 5-ounce serving of red wine daily can improve heart health, and even help control type 2 diabetes. That's why Health decided to team up with wine club Firstleaf to make a special introductory offer of editors’ picks: A three-bottle selection of California reds, including a medium-bodied cabernet sauvignon, a fruity Napa Valley blend of merlot and cabernet, and a Monterey pinot noir with vibrant mix of aromas. All Firstleaf shipments to follow will be customized to your taste preferences. We’ll toast to that! The three-bottle offer is $29.95 with club membership, or $44.95 as single purchase. To find out more and sign up go to health.com/wine.

